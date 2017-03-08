Noticias

No son jóvenes, ricos, ni famosos, pero su estilo está enamorado en Instagram

Bon y Pon tienen 60 años, llevan media vida juntos y sus looks perfectamente conjuntados está conquistando internet

Por: PlayGround

Kylie, Kendall, Kim, id haciendo las maletas, que el trono de Instagram tiene dos nuevas estrellas oficiales.

No son jóvenes, ricos ni famosos, pero a Bon y Pon ninguna de esas tres cosas les hacen falta para ser la pareja más cool de la red social.

ブラックウォッチコーデ。 bonのダッフルコートとponのパンツがお揃い。 赤プリは私達の愛車。フィガロは娘の愛車。 #couple #over60 #fashion #coordinate #outfit #ootd #instafashion #instaoutfit #instagramjapan #whitehair #silverhair #greyhair #夫婦 #60代 #ファッション #コーディネート #夫婦コーデ #今日のコーデ #グレイヘア #白髪 #共白髪 ＊ [追記] 沢山の「いいね！」とフォロー、そして温かいコメントの数々ありがとうございます❣️お一人お一人にお返事を差し上げたい気持ちは山々ですが、とても追い付きません😓💦まとめてのお返事でごめんなさい🙏 今回のpicのbonのダッフルコートは、先日久しぶりにヤフオクで落としたJ.PRESSのものです。大人っぽいロング丈のダッフルコートを探していて見つけました❣️価格は3500円。他に入札者がいなかったのですんなり落札できました👍状態も良く一生着れそうです。 ponの赤いジャケットは数年前にZARAのセールで購入したものです。形がとても可愛かったので赤🔴と黒⚫️の色違いで買いました。 コメントによくある質問で「コーディネートはどちらが決めているのですか？」と聞かれることがありますが、基本二人で決めています。その日の気分や、観に行く美術展や映画の内容に合わせて決めたりしています。 新たにフォローしてくださった皆様、ありがとうございます❣️拙い夫婦の写真ですが、これからもよろしくお願いします😊😊

Bon y Pon son japoneses, tienen 60 y 61 años y llevan más de media vida juntos. En su cuenta @bonpon511 suben fotos de sus looks perfectamente conjuntados que son la esencia del concepto #lifegoals.

カメラ係の娘に「手を繋いで❤️」と言われて照れながらポーズをとる二人😝😝コートを脱いだところ [追記] 新年早々たくさんの「いいね！」とフォロー、そして数々の温かいコメントありがとうございます❣️お一人お一人にお礼を申し上げたい気持ちは山々ですが、まとめてのお返事で失礼いたします😓 私達夫婦の写真を見て「こんなふうに歳を重ねたい」「こんな夫婦になりたい」と言っていただけることは何より嬉しく励みになります。歳を取るのも悪くないなぁと思ってもらえたら幸いです😍😍 間もなく年金暮らしとなる私達、生活は厳しくなるけれど高価なものはなくても日々仲良く笑って暮らせたらと思っています。高いお洋服は買えませんが、自分達なりのオシャレを楽しんでいきたいと思います💄👓👚👕👞 拙い夫婦の写真ですが、これからもどうぞよろしくお願いいたします😊😊 #couple #over60 #fashion #coordinate #outfit #ootd #instafashion #instaoutfit #instagramjapan #whitehair #silverhair #greyhair #夫婦 #60代 #ファッション #コーディネート #夫婦コーデ #今日のコーデ #グレイヘア #白髪 #共白髪

En solo tres meses su cuenta ha arrasado: 160.000 followers, y contando.

ブロックチェックのリンクコーデ #couple #over60 #fashion #coordinate #outfit #ootd #instafashion #instaoutfit #instagramjapan #whitehair #silverhair #greyhair #夫婦 #60代 #ファッション #コーディネート #夫婦コーデ #グレイヘア #白髪 #共白髪 #リンクコーデ #ペアルック

La pareja tiene un estilazo indiscutible, y con hashtags como hashtags #whitehair, #silverhair y #over60, nos recuerdan que la moda no tiene edad.

外は寒い⛄️❄️ので家の中で撮影しました。 #couple #over60 #fashion #coordinate #outfit #ootd #instafashion #instaoutfit #instagramjapan #whitehair #silverhair #greyhair #夫婦 #60代 #ファッション #コーディネート #夫婦コーデ #今日のコーデ #グレイヘア #白髪 #共白髪

Pero, ¿qué es lo que les mueve a vestir estos looks tan coordinados?

"Es divertido llevar la ropa a juego", explicó Bon a la BBC.

モノトーン⚫️⚪️ ＊ 皆様、沢山のフォロー、温かいコメントの数々ありがとうございます❣️海外のサイトで紹介していただいて、一気にフォロワーが増えて感謝感激です😍😍お一人お一人にコメントをお返しすることが難しくなってきました😓これからは「いいね❤️」で返信の代わりとさせていただきたいと思います。どうかよろしくお願いいたします😊😊 Thank you everyone, a lot of followers and a nice comment❣️I am very happy that overseas followers have increased😍😍It is difficult to return comments individually😓Instead of replying "LIKE❤️". I look forward to working with you.😊😊 ＊ #couple #over60 #fashion #coordinate #outfit #ootd #instafashion #instaoutfit #instagramjapan #whitehair #silverhair #greyhair #夫婦 #60代 #ファッション #コーディネート #夫婦コーデ #今日のコーデ #グレイヘア #白髪 #共白髪

Bon dijo también que cuando más les gusta vestir conjuntados es durante las fechas especiales.

立春過ぎてもまだまだ寒いです。お気に入りのコートはY's(ヨージヤマモト)の古着。 #couple #over60 #fashion #coordinate #outfit #ootd #instafashion #instaoutfit #instagramjapan #whitehair #silverhair #greyhair #夫婦 #60代 #ファッション #コーディネート #夫婦コーデ #今日のコーデ #グレイヘア #白髪 #共白髪

Incluso sus hijos participan en ello: aquí les veis con unas bufandas a juego que les regalo su hija.

娘がプレゼントしてくれたお揃いのマフラー #couple #over60 #fashion #coordinate #outfit #ootd #instafashion #instaoutfit #instagramjapan #whitehair #silverhair #greyhair #夫婦 #60代 #ファッション #コーディネート #グレイヘア #白髪 #共白髪

Hasta estos reyes del style repiten modelito de vez en cuando, así que no os preocupéis, aun nos queda esperanza de llegar a molar tanto como ellos.

ミッフィー展にて #couple #over60 #fashion #coordinate #outfit #ootd #instafashion #instaoutfit #instagramjapan #whitehair #silverhair #greyhair #夫婦 #60代 #ファッション #コーディネート #グレイヘア #白髪 #共白髪

