Actualidad

La boda de esta heredera rusa fue tan excesiva que contrataron a Lady Gaga para cantar

Lolita Osmanova y Gaspar Avdolyan pagaron el caché de la cantante Lady Gaga para que cantara en su boda

Por: Elena Rue Morgue ,

shares compartir en Facebook compartir en Twitter compartir en Whatsapp compartir por email compartir en Menéame

oi oi

Para el común de los mortales montar un bodorrio supone un desembolso económico importante. Hay que hacer números: que si cuánta gente viene de tu lado y cuánta del mío, floripondios, vestido, menú, hasta qué hora dejamos a estos gorrones con barra libre etc.

Cuando toca escoger la música, muchos están ya contando cobre encima de la mesa. Las opciones se ponen chungas.

Comprar en Amazon los volúmenes 1, 2 y 3 de los grandes éxitos de bodas, bautizos y comuniones.

Tirar de ese amigo de tu tío que asegura que fue DJ en los 80's y "todavía controla".

Imagen relacionada

Contratar un dúo musical especializado y reconocido en el sector.

O aprovecharse de alguna banda MUY de capa caída a la que ya no le quede otra que ir a la desesperada.

Resultado de imagen de santa justa klan

A menos, claro está, de que seas la hija de un magnate ruso como Eldar Osmanov, al que le sobran tanto los cuartos que no tiene ningún problema en gastarse 10 millones de dólares en la boda de su hija Lolita Osmanova con Gaspar Avdolyan.

🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹😍

Una publicación compartida de Alberto Sanvido (@sanvidoalby) el

Local: ni más ni menos que el teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles. Y en sábado, sin tonterías. Elegir los días baratos es de pobres.

Gaspar and Lola's wedding🇦🇲💕 #photography #luxury #dress #bride #wedding #goals #kimkardashian #armenia #gasparlola

Una publicación compartida de Admin 🇦🇲 From 🇬🇧 (@armenian_weddings) el

Flores: 500.000 dólares de nada, que luzca.

Листать #losangeles #dolbytheatre #gasparlolitawedding ❤️

Una publicación compartida de Asya Dadova (@asyadadova) el

Música: "Neni, ¿cómo se llama la cantante esa que te gusta tanto, la que es como Cher pero en joven?", "Lady Gaga, papa", "Pues a Ladigagas que te vamos a traer". Escatimar, pa'qué.

I'm still shaking after this night...wow😍 this is what true talent looks like ladies and gents, here's a LEGAND👏🏼👏🏼 (Countess Vibes X💯) #LadyGaga #Queen #Slay #Love #Beautiful #Stunning #Gorgeous #Sexy #Idol #MotherMonster #Fashion

Una publicación compartida de Xoxo, Gaga (@ladygagavision) el

💔 P.S. все,с Гагой последнее) #слоупок

Una publicación compartida de @tamaramov el

Aquí algunas fotillos más de la boda, a modo de propina, para que recuerdes dos cosas fundamentales:

1) Eres jodidamente pobre.

2) La gente rica puede ser horriblemente hortera.

👰🏼😍 #GasparLola #wedding #weddings #weddingday #weddingdress #weddingphotography #instagramanet #weddingphotographer #weddingparty #weddingcake #bride #bridesmaids #eliesab #brides #happy #happyday #bestday #bestoftheday #balenciaga #love #forever #family #jacykay #together #ceremony #zuhairmurad #marriage #instawedding

Una publicación compartida de @vogue._.style el

#gasparlola Armenian luxury wedding in La 💎💎💫💫🤴🏻👸🏻💫💫👰🏻👰🏻👰🏻💫💫💫💎💎💎💫💫💫💫💎💎💎💎💫💫💫💫💎💎💫💫💫💫 Gaspar Avdolyan Lola Osmanova

Una publicación compartida de luxuryPpl&luxurylife💎💎💎💎💎💎 (@vgmood) el

Папа на свадьбе у родных и близких!!!Счастья,любви и всего самого наилучшего молодоженам и их родителям!!! #там где каждый год вручают Оскар #dolbytheatre #gasparlolitawedding

Una publicación compartida de Таля Рахаева (@talyarakhaeva) el

Как кондитер не смогла пройти мимо шикарного торта со свадьбы дочери Эльдара Османова и сына предпринимателя Альберта Авдоляна! Роскошь этой свадьбы покорила всех!

Una publicación compartida de 🍰Elmira Soghomonyan🍰 (@exclusive.cakes) el

Between bride's and groom's family👸🏼👸🏼 #gasparlolitawedding

Una publicación compartida de Mariana Guber-Gogova (@marianagogova) el

day 1 😈😈😈

Una publicación compartida de @liz_once el

On July 1, 2017 we were given an unforgettable opportunity to teach and perform at the wedding of Lola and Gaspar Avdolyan; the children of prominent Russian Armenians. This was a important moment for Zvartnots because we were chosen along with the most famous Russian, Armenian, and American singers and performers. There are certain points in everyone's career where they feel they are getting recognition for all their hard work and dedication and this year has been that for us. We thank our peers and community both in Los Angeles and Armenia for continuously pushing us to strive for the best we can be and are grateful for all the calls and congratulations we receive after these important moments. We appreciate the time everyone took out of their day to share our joy . We also thank those who don't share our joy- it is because of you that we continue to push and strive to be the best. Zvartnots is just beginning our longterm career, and we look forward to continuously striving on all your well wishes for our 30th Anniversary until our eventual 50th anniversary. Thank you!

Una publicación compartida de Armine Aghajanyan (@armine_zvartnots) el

Una publicación compartida de @tamaramov el

Tags: ,

¿Te ha gustado este contenido?...

Hoy en PlayGround Vídeo:

Ver todos los vídeos

Hoy en PlayGround Video



 

cerrar
cerrar