Actualidad
La boda de esta heredera rusa fue tan excesiva que contrataron a Lady Gaga para cantar
Lolita Osmanova y Gaspar Avdolyan pagaron el caché de la cantante Lady Gaga para que cantara en su boda
,
Para el común de los mortales montar un bodorrio supone un desembolso económico importante. Hay que hacer números: que si cuánta gente viene de tu lado y cuánta del mío, floripondios, vestido, menú, hasta qué hora dejamos a estos gorrones con barra libre etc.
Cuando toca escoger la música, muchos están ya contando cobre encima de la mesa. Las opciones se ponen chungas.
Comprar en Amazon los volúmenes 1, 2 y 3 de los grandes éxitos de bodas, bautizos y comuniones.
Tirar de ese amigo de tu tío que asegura que fue DJ en los 80's y "todavía controla".
Contratar un dúo musical especializado y reconocido en el sector.
O aprovecharse de alguna banda MUY de capa caída a la que ya no le quede otra que ir a la desesperada.
A menos, claro está, de que seas la hija de un magnate ruso como Eldar Osmanov, al que le sobran tanto los cuartos que no tiene ningún problema en gastarse 10 millones de dólares en la boda de su hija Lolita Osmanova con Gaspar Avdolyan.
Local: ni más ni menos que el teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles. Y en sábado, sin tonterías. Elegir los días baratos es de pobres.
Flores: 500.000 dólares de nada, que luzca.
Música: "Neni, ¿cómo se llama la cantante esa que te gusta tanto, la que es como Cher pero en joven?", "Lady Gaga, papa", "Pues a Ladigagas que te vamos a traer". Escatimar, pa'qué.
Aquí algunas fotillos más de la boda, a modo de propina, para que recuerdes dos cosas fundamentales:
1) Eres jodidamente pobre.
2) La gente rica puede ser horriblemente hortera.
On July 1, 2017 we were given an unforgettable opportunity to teach and perform at the wedding of Lola and Gaspar Avdolyan; the children of prominent Russian Armenians. This was a important moment for Zvartnots because we were chosen along with the most famous Russian, Armenian, and American singers and performers. There are certain points in everyone's career where they feel they are getting recognition for all their hard work and dedication and this year has been that for us. We thank our peers and community both in Los Angeles and Armenia for continuously pushing us to strive for the best we can be and are grateful for all the calls and congratulations we receive after these important moments. We appreciate the time everyone took out of their day to share our joy . We also thank those who don't share our joy- it is because of you that we continue to push and strive to be the best. Zvartnots is just beginning our longterm career, and we look forward to continuously striving on all your well wishes for our 30th Anniversary until our eventual 50th anniversary. Thank you!
