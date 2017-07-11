Actualidad
Tiene 26 años y el cuerpo lleno de arrugas por una enfermedad. Pero ha aprendido a amarse
"La gente tratará de hacerte sentirte raro o que te falla algo. Aquí un consejo que me costó mucho aprender: que les jodan"
,
En una sociedad en la que nos han vendido que la juventud es un factor esencial de la belleza, es difícil no obsesionarse con el paso del tiempo. Con intentar detenerlo a base de potingues, corte, sutura e inyecciones. Si teniendo toda la vida para asumir los cambios que envejecer produce en nuestro cuerpo a veces podemos perder el norte, ¿cómo debe sentirse alguien a quien esto le llega a los veintipocos?
"Your going to meet people who are intimidated by you. You're different. People don't know how to react or how to accept someone who doesn't follow the crowd... They are not used to somone who doesn't try to fit in -- So instead of bolstering your uniqueness, they'll try and make you feel like you're weird or damaged. I'm here to offer some well earned advice : Screw them." 💕 • • • • • • • • #week #thursday #tbt #throwback #latergram #instaphoto #sorrynotsorry #victoriassecret #qotd #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #beyou #bebeautiful #perfectlyimperfect #blessed #inspire #embrace #happy #vibes #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes
Aunque sus arrugas puedan llegar a engañarnos, Sara Geurts tiene solo 26 años. Cuando tenía 10 fue diagnosticada con un extraño tipo del síndrome de Ehlers-Danlos, una enfermedad que afecta a la capacidad de su cuerpo de producir colágeno, encargado de mantener la firmeza de la piel.
Happy 4th to all! 😊 • • • • • • • • #week #tuesday #photoshoot #photograpy #instaphoto #aaclassics #AAmodel #merica #4thofjuly #happy4th #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #beyou #bebeautiful #perfectlyimperfect #blessed #inspire #embrace #happy #vibes #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes
Mientras las demás estábamos preocupadas por si nuestras tetas eran demasiado grandes o demasiado pequeñas, o si los pantalones nos hacían molla o culo carpeta, Sara ya estaba aprendiendo a amar su cuerpo aunque fuese diferente al de todas las demás.
Absolutely LOVE this photo from the glitter shoot with the amazing @andreabaue 😍😍😍 it was her birthday yesterday sooo everyone go give her page a likee a book a shoot with her ASAP! Happyy belatedd birthday my dear, & hope to see you very very soooon! 😄❤ • • • • • • • • • • #sorrynotsorry #week #photoshoot #photograpy #glitter #latepost #monday #motivation #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #perfectlyimperfect #beyou #bebeautiful #inspire #real #embrace #beauty #blessed #happy #AAmodel #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes
"Cada imperfección que tienes te hace único y dice una historia sobre quién eres y las batallas por las que has luchado y el viaje que has vivido", explicó en un vídeo para Barcroft TV.
New faces, I see you.. Welcome to my life. 👀👀👀 • • • • • • • • • • • #week #thursday #tbt #throwback #latergram #latepost #hm #lingerie #victoriassecret #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #beyou #bebeautiful #blessed #inspire #embrace #happy #beauty #real #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes
Aunque ahora la veamos segura de sí misma posando frente a la cámara, no siempre fue así. Hasta los 22 o 23 años Sara no empezó a amar su cuerpo y las arrugas que lo recorren. Ahora, a través de su trabajo como modelo, se ha convertido en una embajadora del body positive, enviándoles un mensaje a todos los que sufren la misma enfermedad que ella.
I had one of my closest followers reach out to me and informed me of @instylemagazine latest summer photo challenge. The challenge would be to post pictures of yourself in your swimsuit, on your social media, tagging #instyledare to submit your photo. This was by all means an impromptu shoot and hope to have a more legit one on the books sooon! ❤ • • • • • • • • • • #weekend #photoshoot #instyle #instyledare #swimsuit #pool #summer #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #beyou #bebeautiful #blessed #inspire #embrace #beauty #imperfections #perfectlyimperfect #real #sorrynotsorry #vibes #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes
"Le diría a cualquiera que viva con Ehlers-Danlos y que esté pasándolo mal que los grupos de apoyo son increíbles. Eres bello y puedes conseguir todo lo que quieras, sea cual sea tu sueño, no importa el qué. La gente tratará de hacerte sentirte raro o que te falla algo. Aquí un consejo que me costó mucho aprender: que les jodan".
💛 • • • • • • • • #weekend #saturday #grayday #photoshoot #photo #makeup #urban #brick #yellow #americanapparel #aaclassics #style #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #beyou #bebeautiful #blessed #beauty #inspire #embrace #vibes #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes
¿Te ha gustado este contenido?...