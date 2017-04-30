"Hace un año decidí dejar de depilarme. Esta es mi experiencia"

“ Vuestros juicios no afectan a la manera en que me veo a mí misma. No estoy tratando de impresionar o complacer a nadie más que a mí misma. Porque si empezara a observarme a través de los ojos de gente que no me valora ni respeta, no sería feliz”.

En los últimos meses, la firmante de esas líneas, Morgan Mikenas, se ha acostumbrado a ser diana de todo tipo de juicios, opiniones y dictámenes ajenos. Ha recibido mensajes inspiradores, piropos y también agravios. Todo por fotos como está.

Sí, la imagen nos resulta chocante. Pero... ¿debiera?

En nuestra sociedad occidental, el vello corporal de las mujeres es visto como algo antiestético, antihigiénico e incluso antinatural —aunque no siempre fue así—, y existe una gigantesca industria interesada en mantener viva esa percepción.

La depilación es una práctica tan interiorizada que las mujeres apenas saben explicar por qué lo hacen. Pero hay gente que escapa. Gente que dice basta. Pelo libre, mujer libre.

Una nueva generación viene defendiendo el vello en las axilas como un rasgo que forma parte de la belleza femenina más natural. Pero Mikenas lleva esa reclamación un paso más allá.

Hace ahora un año, Mikenas decidió dejar de depilarse las piernas. ¿Alegado político? No, su motivación inicial era mucho más mundana.

“Creo que la razón primera por la que dejé de de pilarme es que consume mucho tiempo”, cuenta en un vídeo que lleva más de 1 millón de visionados. “Me quitaba demasiado tiempo meterme en la ducha y afeitármelo todo y tener que limpiar el vello y luego ducharme. Un día me dije: ¿por qué sigo haciendo esto?”

El vello creció y Morgan empezó a no ocultarlo en las fotos que regularmente cuelga en Instagram mostrando su amor por el fitness. Más 70.000 personas —sus seguidores en la red social— se vieron, sin esperarlo, como satélites de un debate con el que Mikenas se siente perfectamente cómoda.

“ Mostrando mi vello corporal espero tener un impacto”, escribe. “Deja de escuchar esas voces que durante toda la vida nos dicen que debemos tener un determinado aspecto para ser valoradas, respetadas, atractivas o saludables”.

“Cuando empecé a dejar crecer mi vello descubrí que, 'oh, esto tiene algo de atractivo'”, explica la joven estadounidense, gran amante del fitness.

“El vello empezó a volverse super suave. Cuando te depilas es hirsuto, pincha, pica y es incómodo cuando crece. Ahora me siento super suave”.

Su decisión ha despertado tantas críticas como halagos. Habla, por ejemplo, de la extrañeza que causaron sus piernas a unos niños que cuidaba. “Me decían cosas como, 'Dios, pareces un hombre'”. Las redes sociales le han dejado perlas como “He vomitado el desayuno en cuanto he visto tus fotos”, o “Esto es simplemente asqueroso”.

Da igual. No piensa parar.

“Si hubiera dejado de afeitarme en el pasado, apuesto a que me hubiera sentido sucia y avergonzada. Pero nunca más. Me encanta mi vello corporal. Me encanta ser la versión más natural y más humana de mí misma”.

Y un mensaje para sus haters:

“ La percepción que tenéis de mí es un reflejo de vosotros mismos: mi reacción hacia vosotros es autoconocimiento. Solo hay una persona a la que tenemos que rendir cuentas en esta vida, y esa persona es nosotros mismos. Debes hacer aquello que te haga sentir bien. Valórate, incluso aunque otros no lo hagan”.