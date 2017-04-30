Actualidad
"Hace un año decidí dejar de depilarme. Esta es mi experiencia"
La bloguera de fitness Morgan Mikenas defiende la versión más natural de uno mismo. Ha jurado no volver a depilarse nunca
“ Vuestros juicios no afectan a la manera en que me veo a mí misma. No estoy tratando de impresionar o complacer a nadie más que a mí misma. Porque si empezara a observarme a través de los ojos de gente que no me valora ni respeta, no sería feliz”.
En los últimos meses, la firmante de esas líneas, Morgan Mikenas, se ha acostumbrado a ser diana de todo tipo de juicios, opiniones y dictámenes ajenos. Ha recibido mensajes inspiradores, piropos y también agravios. Todo por fotos como está.
"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."~Steve Maraboli 🌸✨ Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. ✨💝🤘🏼I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don't shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood
Sí, la imagen nos resulta chocante. Pero... ¿debiera?
En nuestra sociedad occidental, el vello corporal de las mujeres es visto como algo antiestético, antihigiénico e incluso antinatural —aunque no siempre fue así—, y existe una gigantesca industria interesada en mantener viva esa percepción.
La depilación es una práctica tan interiorizada que las mujeres apenas saben explicar por qué lo hacen. Pero hay gente que escapa. Gente que dice basta. Pelo libre, mujer libre.
Una nueva generación viene defendiendo el vello en las axilas como un rasgo que forma parte de la belleza femenina más natural. Pero Mikenas lleva esa reclamación un paso más allá.
WARNING If body hair offends you, you will want to keep scrolling, no negativity please👋🏼👌🏼 Current physique from 3 weeks of not lifting because of an injury. I'm definitely missing the pump and endorphins for sure, but I love where I am right now. Enjoy your journey. Don't love yourself any less because you no longer have abs, or you are a few pounds heavier. And I'm fully aware that my body hair is clearly visible in this picture, and that's the whole reason I posted it. I've have been getting beautiful emails from females who I inspired to stop removing their body hair and have helped send them on their journey of self love. For that reason I refuse to stop sharing my natural self. So if that is a problem, go ahead and unfollow me! For a majority of my life I have been chasing acceptance and love from others, and not focused what is actually important.. Loving MYSELF and feeling comfortable in my own skin and not needing anyone's approval. Love myself for who I am, and not have to change something about myself to be accepted.. Appreciate yourself and the changes you go through. Don't be so hard on yourself☺️💜#fit #fitness #healthyliving #bodypositive #selflove #inspiration #bethechange #spreadlove #love #bodyhairdontcare #freespirit #support #positivevibes #goodvibesonly #tone #inspire #namaste #model #rest #feelgood #lifestyle #gains #befree #unity #respect #peace #natural #empowerment #fitnessmodel #bestself
Hace ahora un año, Mikenas decidió dejar de depilarse las piernas. ¿Alegado político? No, su motivación inicial era mucho más mundana.
“Creo que la razón primera por la que dejé de de pilarme es que consume mucho tiempo”, cuenta en un vídeo que lleva más de 1 millón de visionados. “Me quitaba demasiado tiempo meterme en la ducha y afeitármelo todo y tener que limpiar el vello y luego ducharme. Un día me dije: ¿por qué sigo haciendo esto?”
El vello creció y Morgan empezó a no ocultarlo en las fotos que regularmente cuelga en Instagram mostrando su amor por el fitness. Más 70.000 personas —sus seguidores en la red social— se vieron, sin esperarlo, como satélites de un debate con el que Mikenas se siente perfectamente cómoda.
“ Mostrando mi vello corporal espero tener un impacto”, escribe. “Deja de escuchar esas voces que durante toda la vida nos dicen que debemos tener un determinado aspecto para ser valoradas, respetadas, atractivas o saludables”.
Changed it up today and did some light lifting/swimming, but I definitely won't ever lift like I used to because it builds up too much tension in my body... but once in a while won't hurt:) Ive learned you don’t need to be a bodybuilder to build mass. I just had to take a progress shot because I was noticing my leg gains from just consistency doing jiu jitsu/muay thai/ calisthenics/ yoga:) All those karate kicks I've been doing have built my legs bigger/ thicker then when I was lifting weights.. I've noticed it takes longer to put on mass with just body weight movements, but you definitely do not need a gym or weights to build some serious muscle:)💪🏼 #fitness #spreadlove #progress #calisthenics #yogaeverydamnday #veganbodybuilding #strength #consistency #dedication #healthyliving #inspireothers #physique #workhard #lifestyle #fitfam #getfit #gains #eatright #shredded #plantbased #veganmuscle #plantbuilt #bestself
“Cuando empecé a dejar crecer mi vello descubrí que, 'oh, esto tiene algo de atractivo'”, explica la joven estadounidense, gran amante del fitness.
“El vello empezó a volverse super suave. Cuando te depilas es hirsuto, pincha, pica y es incómodo cuando crece. Ahora me siento super suave”.
When you have to cancel a photoshoot because you have pneumonia, but your bf captures a pretty picture of your leg hair glistening in the sunshineee🌞✨🌸#bodyhairdontcare #onelove #namaste #goodvibesonly #sunshine #lifeisbeautiful #allnatural #itsthelittlethings #spreadlove #behappy #bebold #bethechange #selfcare #selflove #shinee #freespirit #beyourself #hairywomen
Su decisión ha despertado tantas críticas como halagos. Habla, por ejemplo, de la extrañeza que causaron sus piernas a unos niños que cuidaba. “Me decían cosas como, 'Dios, pareces un hombre'”. Las redes sociales le han dejado perlas como “He vomitado el desayuno en cuanto he visto tus fotos”, o “Esto es simplemente asqueroso”.
Da igual. No piensa parar.
“Si hubiera dejado de afeitarme en el pasado, apuesto a que me hubiera sentido sucia y avergonzada. Pero nunca más. Me encanta mi vello corporal. Me encanta ser la versión más natural y más humana de mí misma”.
Y un mensaje para sus haters:
“ La percepción que tenéis de mí es un reflejo de vosotros mismos: mi reacción hacia vosotros es autoconocimiento. Solo hay una persona a la que tenemos que rendir cuentas en esta vida, y esa persona es nosotros mismos. Debes hacer aquello que te haga sentir bien. Valórate, incluso aunque otros no lo hagan”.
"Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind." ~Dr. Seuss😁☺ Be yourself, do your thing, work hard, think positivity, and enjoy life:) That is all you have to do to attract the good that life has to offer💫The people and opportunities that belong in your life will come find you and stay💗.. just keep patient and do what you love👍🏼#fitness #inspireothers #positivity #belovenow #bethechange #lifeisbeautiful #passion #workhard #dedication #dreambig #dowhatyoulove #behappy #feelgood #spreadlove #inspirationalquotes #healthyliving #mindfulness #lawofattraction #manifest #affirmations #energy #vibrations #physique #bodybuilding #plantbased #veganbodybuilding #healing
