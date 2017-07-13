Un instagramer recopila todo lo que nos da rabia de la perfección del mundo wellness

Un tipo que se dice influencer de wellness y en su foto de perfil aparece con un six-pack pintado a rotulador, merece toda nuestra atención. Wellness_ted –su nombre en Instagram– ha llegado a nuestras vidas para quitarle el halo de misticismo autoconsciente que muchas veces envuelve a los instructores del bienestar.

La idea es sencilla: fomentemos hábitos de vida saludables, sí, pero hagámoslo sin artificio y con mucho humor. De lo contrario caeremos en una especie de patetismo paródico cercano a lo que propone wellness_ted. Y hasta aquí la lectura didáctica del chiste. Veamos qué tiene que decirnos esta nueva leyenda de la inspiración motivacional a través de su desternillante cuenta en Instagram.

Come sano: #highprotein | #healthyfood | #foodie

“Hora del desayuno alto en proteínas. ¡Necesito repostar tras la sentadilla que he hecho para salir de la cama!”.

Going in on my favourite high-protein breakfast. Need to refuel after the one sit-up I did to get out of bed! Una publicación compartida de Wellness Ted (@wellness_ted) el 12 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 12:31 PDT

Dieta de máximos: #progress | #nutrition | #pizzalover

A comienzos de año pensé que la única forma de obtener abdominales era ser restrictivo con mi dieta. La pizza estaba en el menú, sí, pero sólo en porciones. Como se puede ver en mi cara del ‘antes’, ¡no estaba contento!

Luego, de repente, descubrí la DIETA DE LOS ALIMENTOS COMPLETOS. Antes de eso no sabía realmente qué significaba eso del alimento completo, pero al final me di cuenta de que se refería a comérselo TODO. Desde entonces no he mirado atrás.

Siempre a la última: #Avolatte | #healthylife | #trend

“Te presento el #AvoVino. Olvídate del #Avolatte con sus calorías lácteas elevadas y cámbialo por el vino tinto, que es ideal para tu corazón. Eso, unido a las grasas saludables y la vitamina B del aguacate, me hace preguntarme: ¿cómo es que no estamos todos arrancando nuestros días con el AvoVino?”

TRENDSETTER // I present to you the #AvoVino. Forget the #Avolatte with its milky high calorie count and swap it in for the real best way to start your day with a smile. Filled with polyphenols, red wine is great for your heart - whatever time it is! Combine that with the healthy fats and b-vitamins of an avocado and I wonder why everyone isn't starting their day like this already? It certainly gives me something to get out of bed for in the morning! Bottoms up! Una publicación compartida de Wellness Ted (@wellness_ted) el 22 de May de 2017 a la(s) 10:39 PDT

Conviértete en yogui: #yogamaster | #mindfull | #breath

“Antes de regresar al trabajo estoy combinando el triunvirato de prácticas que mejor combaten el estrés –yoga, cerveza y tabaco– para reorientar mis chacras y encontrar el equilibrio”.

Añade un par de abdominales a tu six-pack: #sixpackguide | #fitnessmotivation | #mondaymorning

“LOS ABDOMINALES SE CREAN EL FIN DE SEMANA. Estos últimos días he disfrutado de lo que me gusta llamar ‘la dieta DIVERTIDA’. Viaje a la playa con mi musa @wellness_ed, nivel de alcohol en sangre de un 69%, y cenita sin gluten basada en carne. Todo esto se ha unido convirtiendo mis abdominales en un asombroso 8-pack”.

La clave está en la postura: #influencerhack | #posed | #reality

“Este post lo es todo. A la izquierda, con el clásico “robado”, puedo mostrar lo normal que soy, con mi culo plano y mis bits ligeros. A la derecha, en el “posado”, uso mejores ángulos e iluminación para parecer muy muy sexy”.

Entrena para beber a gusto: #traininghard | #fitfam | #stamina

“Inflado de globo para el periodo pre vacacional. Ésta técnica ayuda a realinear tu postura, baja las costillas y proporciona a tus pulmones más espacio para respirar. Normalmente se utiliza en la preparación de los 10K, yo lo estoy haciendo para alimentarme a base de cerveza durante tres días”.

Inspiración fuera de la autoayuda: #failurequotes | #bookstagram | #inspiration

“Esta horrible biografía política sobre falsos amaneceres y decepciones no es, desde luego, un clásico de la literatura veraniega. Sin embargo, de mis últimas lecturas políticas he aprendido que siempre hay alguien peor que tú.