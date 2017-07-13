Food
Un instagramer recopila todo lo que nos da rabia de la perfección del mundo wellness
En algún momento de nuestra vida nos hemos propuesto seguir una vida sana y hemos fracasado estrepitosamente en el intento
Un tipo que se dice influencer de wellness y en su foto de perfil aparece con un six-pack pintado a rotulador, merece toda nuestra atención. Wellness_ted –su nombre en Instagram– ha llegado a nuestras vidas para quitarle el halo de misticismo autoconsciente que muchas veces envuelve a los instructores del bienestar.
La idea es sencilla: fomentemos hábitos de vida saludables, sí, pero hagámoslo sin artificio y con mucho humor. De lo contrario caeremos en una especie de patetismo paródico cercano a lo que propone wellness_ted. Y hasta aquí la lectura didáctica del chiste. Veamos qué tiene que decirnos esta nueva leyenda de la inspiración motivacional a través de su desternillante cuenta en Instagram.
Come sano: #highprotein | #healthyfood | #foodie
“Hora del desayuno alto en proteínas. ¡Necesito repostar tras la sentadilla que he hecho para salir de la cama!”.
Dieta de máximos: #progress | #nutrition | #pizzalover
A comienzos de año pensé que la única forma de obtener abdominales era ser restrictivo con mi dieta. La pizza estaba en el menú, sí, pero sólo en porciones. Como se puede ver en mi cara del ‘antes’, ¡no estaba contento!
Luego, de repente, descubrí la DIETA DE LOS ALIMENTOS COMPLETOS. Antes de eso no sabía realmente qué significaba eso del alimento completo, pero al final me di cuenta de que se refería a comérselo TODO. Desde entonces no he mirado atrás.
PROGRESS // On the left - unhealthy. On the right - healthy. At the start of the year I thought the only way to get abs was being restrictive with my diet. Pizza was on the menu - but only in bite size pieces. And, as you can see from the look on my face, I wasn't happy about it! And then all of a sudden I discovered the WHOLE FOODS DIET. Before that I never knew what whole foods really meant - and then I realised it just meant ALL OF IT. And I've not looked back since. For months I'd been enviously scrolling Instagram seeing lean influencers photographing and talking about all the amazing treats they squeeze into their nutrition plans - doughnuts, popcorn, chocolate, peanut butter, chocolate AND peanut butter - while still looking fantastic. Initially I thought they were all a bunch of phoney liars. Taking a picture of doughy goodness before turning to a plate of leaves. But now I know that, contrary to some people's concerns, everything you see on social media is genuine and real *breathes sigh of relief* And it turns out there's some science behind it too. Research conducted by the esteemed Dr Oetker - an expert in the field - found that refusing to slice up your pizza and eating it whole means your body has to work harder to break it down. This slowing of digestion prevents the insulin spikes associated with weight gain and helps you to feel fuller for longer, preventing snacking. Now that's what I call an upper crust health tip! Lunch, anyone?
Siempre a la última: #Avolatte | #healthylife | #trend
“Te presento el #AvoVino. Olvídate del #Avolatte con sus calorías lácteas elevadas y cámbialo por el vino tinto, que es ideal para tu corazón. Eso, unido a las grasas saludables y la vitamina B del aguacate, me hace preguntarme: ¿cómo es que no estamos todos arrancando nuestros días con el AvoVino?”
TRENDSETTER // I present to you the #AvoVino. Forget the #Avolatte with its milky high calorie count and swap it in for the real best way to start your day with a smile. Filled with polyphenols, red wine is great for your heart - whatever time it is! Combine that with the healthy fats and b-vitamins of an avocado and I wonder why everyone isn't starting their day like this already? It certainly gives me something to get out of bed for in the morning! Bottoms up!
Conviértete en yogui: #yogamaster | #mindfull | #breath
“Antes de regresar al trabajo estoy combinando el triunvirato de prácticas que mejor combaten el estrés –yoga, cerveza y tabaco– para reorientar mis chacras y encontrar el equilibrio”.
HOT YOGA // Getting into the flow of things this weekend. Ahead of my return to work tomorrow I'm combining the triumvirate of well-researched stress-relieving practices - yoga, beer and cigarettes - to re-centre my chakras and find balance before returning to real life with a bump. Make sure you get out and enjoy the sun today - a dose of vitamin D is good for bone health, muscle strength and mood. Plus, a good tan helps you to look sexy AF. Keep your eyes peeled for details of my next park yoga session where you can learn my patented crow-into-roly-poly pose - beers and cigarettes provided. Hopefully see you there 🙌🏼
Añade un par de abdominales a tu six-pack: #sixpackguide | #fitnessmotivation | #mondaymorning
“LOS ABDOMINALES SE CREAN EL FIN DE SEMANA. Estos últimos días he disfrutado de lo que me gusta llamar ‘la dieta DIVERTIDA’. Viaje a la playa con mi musa @wellness_ed, nivel de alcohol en sangre de un 69%, y cenita sin gluten basada en carne. Todo esto se ha unido convirtiendo mis abdominales en un asombroso 8-pack”.
ABS ARE MADE AT THE WEEKEND // This past few days I've been enjoying what I like to call the FUN diet. Seaside trips with my muse @wellness_ed, a blood alcohol level of 69%, finishing off with a gluten-free steak dinner yesterday. All of this has combined to turn my abs from a standard six to an unbelievable eight. Sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong! A study by the University of Nowhere in Nowhereshire found that being happy reduces your levels of the stress hormone cortisol, and cortisol is responsible for fat depositing around your middle and covering your six-pack. So use this news and my rockin' bod above as motivation to have more fun this week and look better by then end of it. Omg that message is so wellness - I've even I impressed myself! Have a great Bank Holiday everyone! 😘
La clave está en la postura: #influencerhack | #posed | #reality
“Este post lo es todo. A la izquierda, con el clásico “robado”, puedo mostrar lo normal que soy, con mi culo plano y mis bits ligeros. A la derecha, en el “posado”, uso mejores ángulos e iluminación para parecer muy muy sexy”.
'GRAM GOLD // This post is everything. Here I get to show you both sides of me with just the smallest repositioning of my leg. On the left, in the classic "unposed" or "reality" set-up, I can show you just what a normal person I am with my flat ass and soft bits. However - On the right, in the "posed" or "Instagram" hip-pop position I've used angles and lighting to look sexy AF. And the best part is I can get away with it without people thinking I'm only about DAT 🍑 LYF because it's off-set by how goddamn inspiring I am being next to it. Win-win. Try this influencer hack and see both your sex appeal and credibility hit 💯😘
Entrena para beber a gusto: #traininghard | #fitfam | #stamina
“Inflado de globo para el periodo pre vacacional. Ésta técnica ayuda a realinear tu postura, baja las costillas y proporciona a tus pulmones más espacio para respirar. Normalmente se utiliza en la preparación de los 10K, yo lo estoy haciendo para alimentarme a base de cerveza durante tres días”.
PARTY TIME // Back on the #PRI balloon for a pre-bank holiday endurance boost. This technique helps to realign your posture, bring your ribs down and therefore give your lungs more room to breathe - increasing your stamina. Normally used for 10K preparation - I'm deploying it to power me through three days of beer at the seaside. Just when you think it's all too much and your world is spinning - this technique gives you room for another pint (and probably a Mr Whippy). The laughing gas helps, too... It is the weekend, after all
Inspiración fuera de la autoayuda: #failurequotes | #bookstagram | #inspiration
“Esta horrible biografía política sobre falsos amaneceres y decepciones no es, desde luego, un clásico de la literatura veraniega. Sin embargo, de mis últimas lecturas políticas he aprendido que siempre hay alguien peor que tú.
LEARN FROM FAILURES // This harrowing tale of false dawns and disappointment is, admittedly, not a classic #bankholiday #weekend read but From my latest political readings I have learned that there's always someone worse off than you. If Nick Clegg, a man who crumbled so completely under the weight of expectation, failed to live up to any of the hype and let so many people down, can get out of bed in the morning then so can you. Take heart from and meditate on the fact that you will never be such a disappointment as he, and use that sense of security to spur yourself on to new accomplishments in the week ahead. The port will help postpone any back to work blues, too ✌🏻️
