Esta cuenta de Instagram empodera a las mujeres que sufrieron un aborto involuntario

Uno de cada cuatro embarazos termina en aborto involuntario, pero esta frecuencia no impide que la pérdida siga siendo un tabú. Para terminar con este silencio y crear una red de apoyo a las personas afectadas, la psicóloga Jessica Zucker ha abierto una cuenta en Instagram llamada ‘I Had A Miscarriage’ (Yo tuve un aborto involuntario).

La psicóloga abrió esta plataforma después de sufrir un aborto involuntario a las 16 semanas de embarazo –era su segundo hijo–. A partir de entonces comenzó a contar su historia en las redes sociales empleando el hashtag #IHadAMiscarriage, y la etiqueta terminó agrupando muchas historias similares.

“Mi experiencia personal sirvió para mostrarle a otras mujeres del mundo que no hay ninguna vergüenza en la pérdida. Las investigaciones referentes presentan a mujeres experimentando vergüenza o culpabilidad. Tuve que pensarlo, porque como psicóloga no suelo compartir detalles de mi vida personal. Sin embargo, la pérdida del embarazo no dice nada de quién eres o qué cuerpo quieres.” , explicó.

A continuación, cinco de los mensajes recogidos en la cuenta:

–“Estás increíble a pesar de haber tenido dos hijos”

Me dice un hombre random en un bar, sentado a varios taburetes de mí. “Interesante que digas eso” respondo, y no me refiero al buen sentido de la palabra. Y continúo: “En realidad he tenido tres bebés, dos vivos y uno muerto”. ¿Por qué no deberíamos compartir la verdad si estamos dispuestas a poner las cosas en orden?

–“Hace un año, admirando cómo cambiaba mi cuerpo, cómo crecía mi hijo. Qué no daría para sentir de nuevo los movimientos de Jude…. Qué no daría por tenerlo en mis brazos. No hay nada más hermoso que una madre y el amor hacia su hijo”.

–“Comienzo un camino largo en el que muestro cómo me siento cada día. La culpa al sonreir por no tener a mi bebé conmigo. Un bebé que nunca conocí, pero cuyo latido vi en un monitor”.

–“Perdí el bebé hace un año. Finalmente se ha completado el círculo, y aparentemente ha comenzado la curación. Estoy compartiendo esto para acabar con el estigma. Para terminar con la ansiedad que arrastro a diario. Para silenciar los “y si” que aún me atormentan. Estoy compartiendo esto para terminar con la culpa y la vergüenza. Estoy lista”.

– Si oigo a una sola persona más diciendo las palabras: "Por lo menos sabes que puedes quedarte embarazada. Todo sucede por una razón" creo que me subiré por las paredes y sacaré espuma por la boca. "Escuchad gente, los tópicos no funcionan, ¡de hecho pueden joderte!" . Lo siento, pero no sabéis de lo que estáis hablando. Tan solo calla. Tenemos que esforzarnos por estar presentes durante estos tiempos de alteración de la vida. Verdaderamente presentes. De lo contrario, podríamos ser culpables de contribuir al aislamiento.