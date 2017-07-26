Food
Esta cuenta de Instagram empodera a las mujeres que sufrieron un aborto involuntario
"Estoy compartiendo esto para acabar con el estigma. Estoy compartiendo esto para terminar con la culpa y la vergüenza. Estoy lista”
Uno de cada cuatro embarazos termina en aborto involuntario, pero esta frecuencia no impide que la pérdida siga siendo un tabú. Para terminar con este silencio y crear una red de apoyo a las personas afectadas, la psicóloga Jessica Zucker ha abierto una cuenta en Instagram llamada ‘I Had A Miscarriage’ (Yo tuve un aborto involuntario).
La psicóloga abrió esta plataforma después de sufrir un aborto involuntario a las 16 semanas de embarazo –era su segundo hijo–. A partir de entonces comenzó a contar su historia en las redes sociales empleando el hashtag #IHadAMiscarriage, y la etiqueta terminó agrupando muchas historias similares.
“Mi experiencia personal sirvió para mostrarle a otras mujeres del mundo que no hay ninguna vergüenza en la pérdida. Las investigaciones referentes presentan a mujeres experimentando vergüenza o culpabilidad. Tuve que pensarlo, porque como psicóloga no suelo compartir detalles de mi vida personal. Sin embargo, la pérdida del embarazo no dice nada de quién eres o qué cuerpo quieres.” , explicó.
A continuación, cinco de los mensajes recogidos en la cuenta:
–“Estás increíble a pesar de haber tenido dos hijos”
Me dice un hombre random en un bar, sentado a varios taburetes de mí. “Interesante que digas eso” respondo, y no me refiero al buen sentido de la palabra. Y continúo: “En realidad he tenido tres bebés, dos vivos y uno muerto”. ¿Por qué no deberíamos compartir la verdad si estamos dispuestas a poner las cosas en orden?
"You look amazing for having had 2 kids", says the random man at the bar sitting a few stools away, unsolicited. "That's an interesting thing to say" I reply, meaning interesting not in a good way. I go on. "Actually, I've had 3 babies. Two live, 1 dead." . _ I couldn't help myself. And why shouldn't we share our truths if we're up for setting the record straight?! . _ Commenting on my body is a whole other story altogether. _ #IHadAMiscarriage #miscarriage #motherhood #rainbowbaby #pregnancyafterloss #stillbirth #infantloss #grief #loss #1in4 // Image found via @harwytch.
–“Hace un año, admirando cómo cambiaba mi cuerpo, cómo crecía mi hijo. Qué no daría para sentir de nuevo los movimientos de Jude…. Qué no daría por tenerlo en mis brazos. No hay nada más hermoso que una madre y el amor hacia su hijo”.
@tessastephens__ shares: "One year ago today admiring my changing body, my growing son. What I wouldn't give to feel Jude's movements again....What I wouldn't give to have him here in my arms. Nothing more beautiful than a mother and the love for her child 🌿." _ #IHadAMiscarriage #pregnancyloss #stillbirth #lifeafterloss #loss #preeclampsia #hellpsyndrome #grief #bereavedmother #infantloss #lossmom #20weeks #pregnancy
–“Comienzo un camino largo en el que muestro cómo me siento cada día. La culpa al sonreir por no tener a mi bebé conmigo. Un bebé que nunca conocí, pero cuyo latido vi en un monitor”.
@rachyface77 wears her rainbow mama tee with pride and shares: "Now this was a hard selfie to take. Do I smile? Do I not? But after trying not to think about it, this is what I got. And it goes a long way in showing how I feel everyday. The guilt when I smile because I don't have my first baby with me. A baby I never met, but whose heartbeat I saw on a scan. The simultaneous utter joy and total grief because I have the most perfect daughter I could have wished for, and yet she is here because you aren't. Discovering @ihadamiscarriage was like a lifeline of understanding at a time when I thought I was truly on my own. The power of women speaking out about their own complicated feelings of grief helped me more than anyone will ever know. And so, I write this in the hope that maybe it will help someone feel less be, and because no one should carry this in silence." _ Tees designed by @annerobincallig. Rainbow mama and rainbow babe t-shirts are available in my online shop. Link in profile. _ #IHadAMiscarriage #miscarriage #pregnancyafterloss #grief #loss #rainbowbaby #motherhood #1in4
–“Perdí el bebé hace un año. Finalmente se ha completado el círculo, y aparentemente ha comenzado la curación. Estoy compartiendo esto para acabar con el estigma. Para terminar con la ansiedad que arrastro a diario. Para silenciar los “y si” que aún me atormentan. Estoy compartiendo esto para terminar con la culpa y la vergüenza. Estoy lista”.
@moonsproutmama shares: "I cherished every second, counted every day, tracked every week with this little one, but our time together was short + bittersweet. _ There were weeks of blood testing. My hormones were simply "too low". We were just dealt the most casual, but lethal blow. There would be no other explanation or condolences... _ I was in disbelief + filled with resentment. This wasn't really happening. How could this happen? I bled for days. What could I have done differently? Was it my stress level? The CONSTANT (3rd party) dramatics? My lack of eating + sleeping? The blame game. Our life was upside down at the time. It could have been any one, if not the combination of all those factors. _ We were blessed soon after with our son, but I chose to keep this pregnancy + our loss private. How can one truly convey such joy while it's laced with grief + fear? I clung to my growing baby's well being everyday during those precious months. Always dreading the what ifs even right up until the moment he was placed in my arms. _ I lost this baby a year ago. It's finally come full circle, but the healing has seemingly just begun. I'm sharing this to kill the stigma. To do away with the anxiety that creeps in daily. To silence the what ifs that continue to haunt me. I'm sharing this to end the self blame + shame. We are 1 in 4. _ I am ready. ✨" _ #IHadAMiscarriage
– Si oigo a una sola persona más diciendo las palabras: "Por lo menos sabes que puedes quedarte embarazada. Todo sucede por una razón" creo que me subiré por las paredes y sacaré espuma por la boca. "Escuchad gente, los tópicos no funcionan, ¡de hecho pueden joderte!" . Lo siento, pero no sabéis de lo que estáis hablando. Tan solo calla. Tenemos que esforzarnos por estar presentes durante estos tiempos de alteración de la vida. Verdaderamente presentes. De lo contrario, podríamos ser culpables de contribuir al aislamiento.
If I hear about one more person being crushed under the words, "At least you know you can get pregnant. Everything happens for a reason" I think I might take to the rooftops frothing at the mouth, incensed. "Hey people, platitudes don't work. In fact, they can F off!" . _ Sorry, but you don't know what you're talking about. _ Just stop. _ We've got to strive to be present during these life-altering times. Truly present. If not, we might actually be guilty of contributing to the glaring isolation. _ #IHadAMiscarriage #miscarriage #pregnancyloss #infantloss #grief #loss #motherhood #rainbowbaby #stillbirth #pregnancyafterloss #1in4 // Illustration by @fucci.
