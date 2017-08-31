Cosas extrañas, horribles y hermosas que hacemos los amantes de los libros

Las bromas librescas son un código secreto y tierno mediante el cual nos comunicamos con otros seres que se mueven por las mismas obsesiones ridículas que nosotros: dejar de leer si antes de llegar a la página 50 si no estás enganchado, hablar de los libros que te gustan en Tinder, oler las páginas y clasificar las obras según su aroma, no querer saber de qué va un libro antes de empezarlo, hablar de los libros que no te gustan en Tinder, estar horas de pie leyendo framentos de aquí y de allá en una biblioteca, empezar a hablar con alguien en Tinder solo porque tiene una foto leyendo, espiar obsesivamente qué lee la gente en el metro, pasarte la primera cita con tu Tinder hablando de libros y, finalmente, tras años de relación, echar más en falta los libros que a la persona con la que acabas de romper.

Autora de Problemas del primer mundo, la ilustradora española Laura Pacheco publica cada miércoles una viñeta para The Wild Detectives, una librería-bar de nombre bolañesco ubicada en Oak Cliff, Texas. En ellas, se dedica a ir desgranando la maraña de manías que nos constituye como lectores. 'Reading Quirks. Wierd thing that bookish nerds do' es un proyecto que empezó en enero, y que nos demuestra que nuestras rarezas privadas son virtudes públicas o, por lo menos, rarezas compartidas.